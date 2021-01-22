Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU -minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first EU country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during talks in Moscow on Friday.

In the video posted on his Facebook page, he said the vaccines would arrive in three tranches, and that details about the size of the shipments would be revealed later.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey

