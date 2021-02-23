Hungary to start vaccinations with Chinese Sinopharm's shot on Weds, first in EU

BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - First in the European Union, Hungary will start vaccinations on Wednesday with the vaccines purchased from Chinese company Sinopharm, the Hungarian government said on its coronavirus information page on Facebook on Tuesday.

Hungary’s right-wing government, a strong critic of slow EU vaccine rollout, has been the first of the 27 member states to buy and authorise Russian and Chinese vaccines not yet approved by Brussels. Hungary announced in January that it had reached a deal with Sinopharm to buy 5 million doses of its vaccine. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)