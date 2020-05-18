Hungary and Slovenia aim to reopen border by June 1-minister

BUDAPEST, May 18 (Reuters) - Hungary and Slovenia have agreed on a road map towards a gradual reopening of their border by June 1, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

“Restarting our economies is not possible without restarting international cooperation,” Szijjarto wrote. “Therefore, without jeopardising the protection of health, which is a priority, an easing of restrictive measures imposed at the borders is needed.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson)