BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Hungary has spent about 245 billion forints ($762.36 million) from this year’s budget on various measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday.

Short-term economic stimulus measures have cost 90 billion forints, while the government has spent 147 billion forints on protective equipment, Varga said in a Facebook video. ($1 = 321.37 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)