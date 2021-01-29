Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Hungary buys 5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hungary has agreed to buy 5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Friday.

Szijjarto said the shots to be delivered over four months would enable Hungary to inoculate 2.5 million people, about a quarter of its population, possibly advancing an easing of lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

