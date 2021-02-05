Hungary may start vaccinations with Russia's Sputnik vaccine next week - PM Orban

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hungary may start inoculating people with Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine next week after it granted emergency use approval to the shot last month, the first in the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Under a deal signed last month, Russia will ship 2 million doses of the vaccine to Hungary in the coming three months, enough to inoculate 1 million people. Hungary received the first 40,000 doses of Sputnik last week, enough to vaccinate 20,000 people.