Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Hungary will offer the option of taking up a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1 and will make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should take up as a third dose, and it should come at least 4 months after the second shot, unless doctors advise otherwise.
Reporting by Krisztina Than
