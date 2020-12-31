Hungary will not use Russian vaccine due to capacity problems - govt

BUDAPEST, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hungary will buy vaccines either through the European Union’s procurement mechanism or directly from China because Russia has inadequate capacity to manufacture vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Hungary has participated in Russia’s testing efforts and was an early recipient of small batches of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine, raising alarm among European peers that it would bypass the EU’s approval mechanism. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jon Boyle)