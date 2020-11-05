Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Hungary will start to import Russia's COVID-19 vaccine from December

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is seen during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.

Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine and start producing it, the minister added.

Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai

