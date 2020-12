FILE PHOTO: Gergely Gulyas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff speaks during an interview in his office in Budapest, Hungary on September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Tuesday.

Gulyas said the government would keep existing restrictions in place until at least Jan. 11.