Hungary in talks to plug expected shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare worker Adrienne Kertesz, receives the first injection nationwide, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Del-Pest Central Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Budapest, Hungary, December 26, 2020. Szilard Koszticsak/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is in talks with all possible suppliers to make up for an expected shortfall of half a million vaccine doses, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

“Inoculations require vaccines and we know that another one of the shots ordered by Brussels will be missing, the Janssen vaccines will not arrive. That means half a million fewer shots,” Gulyas told an online briefing.