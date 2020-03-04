Hungary confirms first two coronavirus cases - both Iranian students, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary has confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus, both of them Iranian students in the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

“We have the first infected individual, or rather two right away, whom we had to hospitalise because of the infection,” Orban said in a video on his Facebook page. “They have no symptoms yet but the fact of the infection has been confirmed.”

Iran has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus outside China, where the epidemic originated. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Mark Heinrich)