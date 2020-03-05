Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan

BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has confirmed a third case of the coronavirus, after a Hungarian man who had returned from Milan to the eastern city of Debrecen on Feb. 29 tested positive, the government said on its official website on Thursday.

The man developed a fever after his return, and the government said it would provide more information about his condition on Friday.

The first two cases, confirmed on Tuesday, had been both Iranian students in the country. (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)