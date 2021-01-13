Hungary detects UK variant of coronavirus, surgeon general says

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary has detected a new, more easily transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in Britain, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Wednesday.

“My colleagues have identified the UK virus variant, already found in neighbouring countries, in the samples of three patients,” Muller said. “It was obvious that Hungary would not be able to avoid this variant either.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)