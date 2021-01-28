Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1 -PM's chief of staff

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is extending a partial lockdown in force since early November until March 1 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Current lockdown measures, including a night-time curfew and the closure of shops and restaurants, had been due to expire on Feb. 1.

Gergely Gulyas also told a briefing that the government would ask parliament to extend emergency government powers by 90 days. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves Editing by Gareth Jones)