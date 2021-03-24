Hungary hospitals under extraordinary pressure as COVID-19 infections rise - surgeon general

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary said on Wednesday it will start vaccinating workers in some critically important companies such as the Budapest Transport Company as new coronavirus infections are still on the rise as the third wave of the pandemic sweeps the country.

Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told a briefing that hospitals were under extraordinary pressure due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)