Hungary reports record 3,908 rise in daily new coronavirus infections

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungary reported a record 3,908 rise in daily new coronavirus infections on Saturday, while the number of patients in hospitals exceeded 4,000 for the first time, the government said.

The death toll rose by 51 to 1,750.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has refrained from imposing restrictions on mass events so far, with schools operating as normal and shops open. Orban told a radio station on Friday that existing rules on mask wearing should be obeyed, without flagging any new restrictions. (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Angus MacSwan)