Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hours

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - Hungary reported a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections and 172 deaths on Thursday.

There were 8,329 coronavirus patients in hospital, 911 of them needing a ventilator, putting a strain on the healthcare system, the government said on its website.

Hungary has been hit by a third wave of the pandemic, with infections surging since the second half of February. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey)