Hungary reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man at a COVID-19 testing site as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

(Reuters) - Hungary reported on Friday a record daily rise of 4,709 new COVID-19 infections, with 5,489 patients being treated in hospital, the government said.

The death toll rose by 103, the first time it has exceeded 100 in one day, taking the total number of fatalities so far in the country of 10 million people to 2,250.

Hungary closed dance clubs and imposed a night-time curfew earlier this week to curb a rapid spread in COVID-19 infections.