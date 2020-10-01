Hungary to extend border closures to fight coronavirus pandemic until end-October

FILE PHOTO: Military police officers patrol City Park as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will extend its border closures to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic until the end of October, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief said on Thursday.

Hungary closed its borders to foreigners on Sept. 1 and decided that Hungarians returning to the country from abroad have to go into quarantine.

Hungary recorded 27,309 cases of coronavirus with 781 deaths as of Thursday, with new cases spiking in recent weeks.