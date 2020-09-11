Hungary's daily coronavirus infections tally hits new record at 718

BUDAPEST, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hungary reported 718 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily tally to date, the government said.

The country has reported 10,909 coronavirus cases with 631 deaths so far.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier in the day that Hungary would not impose blanket school closures, but would aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the goal was to keep the economy going. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson)