U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The FDA said based on new evidence, it was no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine may be effective in treating COVID-19. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)