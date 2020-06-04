Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients retracted the study on concerns about the quality of the data in the study.

They said that Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review and they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

The study was published in British medical journal the Lancet last month. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chris Reese)