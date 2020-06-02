Healthcare
June 2, 2020 / 8:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lancet says concerned about validity of widely-cited hydroxychloroquine study

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The Lancet medical journal on Tuesday said “serious scientific questions” had been brought to its attention about the validity of the data behind a widely-cited study on the dangers of the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The Lancet study published on May 22 found that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump took and has urged others to use, was tied to an increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Several clinical trials were put on hold after the study was published.

Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below