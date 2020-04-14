Healthcare
April 14, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Event organiser Hyve mulls equity raise to bolster liquidity amid pandemic

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - UK-based event organiser Hyve said on Tuesday it was considering raising equity among other options to shore up its balance sheet as it secured a debt commitment waiver for June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has warned of a profit hit from the lockdowns, said last month it had drawn down 250 million pounds ($314 million) in credit facilities to bolster its short term liquidity. ($1 = 0.7969 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

