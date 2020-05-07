IAG says CEO Willie Walsh to stay until September

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said CEO Willie Walsh would stay on until 24 September, and that flights could return to service in July.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted most flights, leaving airlines across the world battling to cut costs, shed jobs and shrink their operations.

IAG said on Thursday that Walsh, who had been planning to retire in March, would now leave in September when Luis Gallego would succeed him.

The group also said on Thursday that it had 10 billion euros of liquidity available to it at the end of April and that it planned to defer deliveries of 68 aircraft as a result of the lower demand. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)