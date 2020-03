MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - IAG’s Iberia airlines has proposed laying off up to 90% of its air-bound staff temporarily for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the aviation sector, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Spain’s Iberia said the proposed layoffs had to be approved by labour authorities. Its duration could be extended or shortened, it added. (Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)