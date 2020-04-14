Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 14, 2020 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314 bln -IATA

1 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Global airlines will lose $314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industry’s representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the $252 billion figure given on March 24.

The $314 billion represents a 55% fall in passenger revenues compared to the previous year, on air traffic which is seen being 48% lower, said the International Air Transport Association in a weekly online news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Tim Hepher and Sarah Young; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

