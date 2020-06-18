Iberia reschedules new Airbus deliveries, to park A340s -newspaper

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Iberia has rescheduled deliveries of Airbus A350 and A320neo aircraft and plans to withdraw 14 older Airbus A340 airliners from its fleet as the coronavirus curbs air travel, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.

The Madrid-based airline, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, will adapt its fleet to demand through leasing contracts, the newspaper said, citing internal company information.

Iberia CEO Luis Gallego said this week that he expected the fleet to remain smaller for the next five years.

The company’s media office did not respond to an email seeking immediate comment. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)