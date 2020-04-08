Top Swedish grocer ICA reports 11% rise in March sales

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s biggest grocery retailer, ICA, saw an 11% rise in sales in March, parent company ICA Gruppen said on Wednesday.

Dry goods, frozen food, dairy, charcuterie, and fruits and vegetables were categories that saw particularly strong growth,” ICA Gruppen said in a statement.

“The high sales growth in March is largely due to changes in customer behaviour in connection with the impact of the coronavirus, including hoarding and a shift in sales from restaurants to grocery stores,” it said.

Sales in ICA’s 1,269 stores totalled 11.1 billion crowns ($1.10 billion) while for the quarter to the end of March sales were up 8%.

“The growth rate decreased towards the end of the month to more normal levels. Monthly sales are also characterised by very strong growth in e-commerce.”