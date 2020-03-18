Iceland's financing needs to increase amid coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - The Icelandic treasury’s financing needs will rise markedly due to the impact from coronavirus, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as it increased the treasury bond issuance in the second quarter to 40 billion Icelandic crowns ($287.07 million).

However, as the economic outlook remains highly uncertain it could not estimate the exact borrowing need for 2020, it said, adding that it would provide more detail at a later point. ($1 = 139.3400 Icelandic Crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)