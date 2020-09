FILE PHOTO: A man with a face mask walks past a tourist shop as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland has ordered the closure of entertainment venues and pubs in the capital area for four days between September 18-21 in order to counteract the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Friday.