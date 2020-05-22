Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2020 / 8:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IKEA to reopen 19 stores in England, Northern Ireland on June 1

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Swedish furniture brand IKEA will reopen 19 of its stores in England and Northern Ireland from June 1 with measures to ensure social distancing among shoppers, it said in a statement on Friday.​

The furniture retailer had temporarily closed all UK and Ireland stores from March 20 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

It said last month it aimed to start reopening shops in Europe in May.

IKEA has 22 stores in the UK, according to a statement in February.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below