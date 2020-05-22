IKEA to reopen 19 stores in England, Northern Ireland on June 1

May 22 (Reuters) - Swedish furniture brand IKEA will reopen 19 of its stores in England and Northern Ireland from June 1 with measures to ensure social distancing among shoppers, it said in a statement on Friday.
The furniture retailer had temporarily closed all UK and Ireland stores from March 20 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.
It said last month it aimed to start reopening shops in Europe in May.
IKEA has 22 stores in the UK, according to a statement in February.
