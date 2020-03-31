Global banking systems may need recapitalization, restructuring following slowdown - IMF

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Some countries’ banking systems might have to be recapitalized or even restructured if their economies are severely damaged by prolonged disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, officials at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“Pressure on the banking system is growing and higher defaults on debt are imminent. And many now expect a shock to the financial sector similar in magnitude to the 2008 crisis,” Tobias Adrian and Aditya Narain, director and deputy director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

While the IMF did not specify which country’s banking systems are most vulnerable, the warning from the world’s top multilateral rescue fund marks a striking departure in tone from other leading regulators and bank CEOs, particularly in the United States, who have said lenders are robust enough to withstand the unfolding economic crisis. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by Megan Davies; editing by Michelle Price and Chizu Nomiyama)