IMF's Georgieva: Bulgaria has taken measures early to protect its economy

SOFIA, April 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has taken measures early to protect its economy from the fallout of the spread of the novel coronavirus, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

Georgieva told a videoconference press briefing for Bulgarian media that the IMF saw the Bulgarian economy contracting by 4% this year and growing by 6% in 2021.

She said Bulgaria may have to do more to fight the virus and its economic impact and that the government should not be afraid to act. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Writing by Jan Lopatka)