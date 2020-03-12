IMF's chief pledges to help Ecuador navigate oil price drop-spokesman

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday discussed the major drop in oil prices on Ecuador with the country’s president, Lenin Moreno and pledged to help him navigate the difficulties caused by the coronavirus, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“The managing director recognized the implications for Ecuador for of the recent sharp fall in oil prices and the effects of the coronavirus and indicated that we will work closely continue to work closely with the Ecuador authorities to help them navigate this challenging evolving economic environment.”

Rice also said the Fund views as positive steps recent economic policies that Ecuador has put in place. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)