IMF chief says 62% of COVID-19 lending went to hard-hit Latin America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sixty-two percent of the International Monetary Fund’s lending in response to the coronavirus pandemic went to 21 countries in Latin America because the region was so hard hit, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva told a panel hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, that the Fund had plenty of lending firepower left, and would focus on helping countries in the region take the “turn towards a greener and digital and fairer economy.”