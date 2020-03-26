Healthcare
March 26, 2020 / 4:15 PM / a minute ago

IMF calls meeting of steering committee on pandemic response-source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will convene an extraordinary meeting of its steering committee on Friday to discuss the Fund’s response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday asked G20 leaders to back a doubling of the $50 billion in emergency financing the Fund has already made available to help poor and middle-income countries deal with the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

She also asked G20 leaders to boost global liquidity through a sizeable SDR (Special Drawing Right) allocation, as was done during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as well as expanded use of swap type facilities at the Fund. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below