IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support

RIYADH, March 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said it has been approached by a dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia who have asked for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus impact on their economies.

The challenge would be especially daunting for fragile and conflict-torn states such as Iraq, Sudan and Yemen, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, wrote in an online IMF blog. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)