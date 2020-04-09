IMF chief says engaged with all members including Turkey

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund remains engaged with all members, including Turkey, as they respond to the new coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, IMF Managing Director Kristalian Georgieva said on Thursday.

Asked about criticism of the IMF by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and how the Fund would approach assisting Turkey, Georgieva said, “We actually have very constructive engagement with the whole membership, including with Turkey.”

Speaking in a Q&A after a speech on the crisis, she said the Fund had been consulting with all its members about what policy actions were needed, adding, “We will continue this constructive engagement with the membership including with Turkey. We are there for all our members.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal And David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)