Bonds News
May 13, 2020 / 4:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - A collapse in consumption and other incoming data are dragging down the outlook for the global economy, the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.

Gopinath said economic data gathered since April confirmed the IMF’s forecast for a 3% contraction in global economic output, and potentially worse scenarios.

“If anything, it looks like the outlook will worsen,” she told a conference hosted by the Financial Times newspaper, adding that the collapse of consumption would likely “lead to downward revisions.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below