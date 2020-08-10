Healthcare
August 10, 2020 / 10:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump weighs blocking U.S. citizens coming home if coronavirus infection feared - U.S. official

David Shepardson, Ted Hesson

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a measure to block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from returning home if they are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Reuters.

The official said a draft regulation, which has not been finalized and could change, would give the government authorization to block individuals who could “reasonably” be believed to have contracted COVID-19 or other diseases. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Ted Hesson in Washington; Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

