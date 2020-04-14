Brazil's apparel retailer Inbrands asks creditors for covenants waiver - filing

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retail company Inbrands has asked its local bondholders for a waiver in its covenants to avoid acceleration of its debt, according to documents filed with the local securities regulator CVM.

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close in Brazil’s largest cities and revenue has dropped sharply. The request was made by Inbrands to its creditors in assemblies on April 6 and April 9. A final vote on the request is expected on April 24. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)