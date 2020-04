April 21 (Reuters) - Australian company Incitec Pivot on Tuesday said it will retain its fertiliser business after halting talks with buyers on a potential sale due to market uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Melbourne-based company had put its fertiliser business up for review in September last year, saying it would assess options including a potential sale, demerger or retention. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese )