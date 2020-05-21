Indian airlines can resume one-third of operations from May 25 -govt document

NEW DELHI, May 21 (Reuters) - India on Thursday said airlines can resume about one-third of their operations from May 25, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the civil aviation ministry and that passengers must register on a coronavirus contact-tracing app.

The ministry also said cabin crew would be required to be in a full protective suit and that airlines would not be able provide onboard meal services. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Writing by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)