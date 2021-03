A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has no concern about possible side effects of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being used in its immunisation campaign, government health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference on Wednesday.