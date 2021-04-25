U.S. determined to help India deal with COVID-19 surge - Biden

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States is determined to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, just as India helped Americans when U.S. hospitals were strained early in the pandemic.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said on Twitter. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)