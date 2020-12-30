India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan. 7

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has extended until Jan. 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.

“Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly,” Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.