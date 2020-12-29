India likely to extend ban on flights from the UK: minister

Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday said the country was likely to extend a ban on flights from Britain that it has imposed in a bid to contain a new strain of the coronavirus.

“I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension. I don’t expect that extension to be a long or indefinite extension,” Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters.

India last week suspended all flights from Britain until the end of the month.