India coronavirus cases stay below 50k for 25th straight day

Devotees wearing protective masks attend Sunday mass at a church amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s daily coronavirus cases continued to stay below the 50,000 mark for the 25th straight day, with 36,604 new infections reported, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

The country now has 9.5 million total infections, but cases have been dipping since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month.

Daily cases rose by less than 40,000 for the third straight day on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 501, the health ministry said, with the total now at 138,122.